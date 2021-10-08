A-25-year-old twin sisters, Dolly and Daisy Simpson, from Stockton-on-Tees, appeared on Monday alongside their mother Christina to discuss their decision to go under-the-knife after having matching nose and boob jobs.

The sisters revealed they have spent £140k on surgery in an effort to look very identical and are planning to get matching designer vaginas.

Daisy confessed her face was ‘a bit rounder’, adding: ‘You can’t change bone structure can you. But we try our best with what we can do.

Dolly added: ‘And when we go to the surgeon, we do ask for the same look and to try to get the same result.’

Their surgery journey began with lip fillers at 18, with Daisy saying: ‘Straight away we did like how our lips looked when they were fuller and we did think, “What else can we get next?”

‘We realised it was quite easy to get things done.’

Daisy added: ‘Dolly has had a labiaplasty and I actually haven’t yet.’ Dolly responded: ‘Daisy is booked in but she hasn’t been able to go yet because of Covid-restrictions.’

But the This Morning presenters appeared surprised by the suggestion, with Phil asking: ‘Why did you need to look alike?’

Daisy said: ‘We don’t need to look alike, it’s just we both have that insecurity.’

Dolly said it was about ‘becoming their ideal selves’, while Daisy added: ‘We both didn’t feel confident so getting things together, you get that support as well.’

She continued: ‘We do want to look similar, and we want the same surgeons, but she’s a little more extreme than me. I don’t want to look exactly the same as her.’

Dolly said: ‘We have similar ideals but not completely…I’m more extreme.’

Daisy added: ‘I do want a bit more done. I would get bigger boobs but she wants a BBL and stuff, I don’t.’

After being confronted with the statistics that a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery can kill 1 in 3,000 people, Daisy said she was undeterred by the fact.

She said: ‘It does put me off, and it does make me wary of getting the procedure but I think as long as you do your research on the surgeon and hopefully you’ll be on good hands.’

Daisy said she was unsure about having the surgery, adding: ‘Even the best surgeons have killed people with it. I honestly don’t know.’

Meanwhile their mother Christina confessed to Holly and Phil that the situation was ‘very difficult.’

She said: ‘I obviously believed they were beautiful before they had these procedures. I do believe there have been various things that have triggered this off. They got bullied at school because they were twins and dressed alike.

‘They didn’t feel too good about themselves. Social media has a big impact.’

She added: ‘When it came to going abroad, like Dolly did for her labiaplasty, I didn’t agree with that.

Christina continued: ‘As a parent, you just want your children to be happy and healthy at the end of the day and they weren’t happy before hand, and they are much happier now.

‘But I do have concerns if they pursue further procedures. I’ve told them I don’t want them to get BBL.

‘I’m against that. It’s like you said about the dangers of doing that. It’s like, is it worth it? And at what point do you stop.’

