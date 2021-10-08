SAEED Watson Dinyeloh at the middle,to his right, Raphael Humba SRFA Chairman

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The football loving people in the districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa have all reasons to smile now as Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) have found them MK5 million football Sponsorship.

According to Raphael Humba the SRFA Chairman said the Sponsorship is to compliment what was promised to the people in the region the time was campaigning to retain his position.

During the campaign the committee promised to establish district leagues in all districts in the Southern region.

“We have started fulfilling our promises.Regional level was our priority now that we have Power Start,Nyasa Capital Finance and Thumbs Up, our focus now will be at district level”, he lamented.

The SRFA have hailed SAEED Investment for the Sponsorship, and asked the district football Association to run the trophy in a free and fair manner to safeguard the hard to find deal.

SAEED Watson Dinyeloh, owner of SAEED Investments who runs his businesses including Filling Stations,Transport,Agro-Dealer and Wholesale and retail business in groceries in the two districts said he decided to come up with the Sponsorship to the two hottest districts in the country as a pay back to the communities which have made his businesses grow.

SAEED said is looking forward to help the districts grow in football development and produce players and teams which can play in Thumbs Up and Super League.

The trophy will be participated by 32 teams from the two districts, 16 each district which they will firstly play at district level and four teams from each district will team up to make a quarter-finalists.

The trophy will be launched on October 17, 2021 in N’gabu,Chikwawa, and the winner will take home MK800,000,Runners Up MK500,000,third placed MK300,000 and fourth placed MK150,000.The top four teams which will qualify to the quarterfinals from the two districts will take home MK150,000 each.