CDEDI dares Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance Govt on Cholera funding

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has challenged the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Cholera to account for the donations it has received so far from individuals and the private sector weeks after calling for help.

According to CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, regular updates will not only enhance transparency and accountability in the funds and medical supplies received so far, but also motivate more to join the fight against cholera which has now claimed over 1,000 lives.

He made the remarks at Mchitanjiru Primary School on Friday, in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Tsamba in Lilongwe, where CDEDI donated various items for Cholera prevention.

While reiterating CDEDI’S position that the figures speak for themselves as to how miserable the Tonse Alliance Government has failed to contain the epidemic, Namiwa observed that President Lazarus Chakwera is failing to account for the MK6. 2 Billion and MK17.5 Billion Covid-19 funds, a development he noted was holding back the President from declaring cholera a national disaster.

“Had government prudently handled the Covid-19 funds, or at least had President Chakwera decisively acted on the MK6. 2 Billion audit report and also called for another audit on the MK17.5 Billion, he couldn’t have developed cold feet to declare Cholera a national disaster, “Namiwa said.

He added that his organization will not relent until the supplies for the cholera medicines and medical supplies improve and lives are saved.

He further proposed that the Taskforce should publish a detailed report on the donations received and how they are being utilized.

Namiwa has nonetheless called upon Malawians to become their own brothers’ keepers since it is very clear government has no clue on how to contain the Cholera outbreak.

“It is for this reason that we have adopted Mchitanjiru Primary Shool for the next 3 months, and we will be providing basic needs in the fight against cholera the likes of chlorine, disinfectants, tap buckets, tablet soap and stands for the bucket. Apart from enhancing hygiene and sanitation at the school, we will also help learners to go out as ambassadors in the prevention of not only cholera but also many other diseases associated with sanitation and hygiene,” he said.

Apart from the the cholera prevention drive, CDEDI also donated 500 mahogany tree seedlings, and planted some at the school.

“We ought to understand that we are leaving in this country on behalf of our children and their children, therefore we need to teach the young ones to not only plant trees but also look after them,” he said.

As of January 26, 2023, Malawi had 31, 832 Cholera cases with 1,045 deaths.

