Central West Police denounces brutal killings

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid to deflate the number of murder cases within Central West Region (CWR), the Community Policing branch at CWR on Friday, May 12, 2023 organised a meeting at Senior Chief Kalumbu headquarters in Lilongwe.

The meeting was led by the Regional Operations Officer 2 (ROO2) Mrs Joyce Mtambo, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP).

“We are appealing to you to stop killing each other and avoid taking the law into own hands. I also ask you to desist from witchcraft accusations because that is one factor fueling the murder cases”, explained ROO2 Mtambo.

“In addition, there is need to check the suicide cases. Iam encouraging you to report all Gender Based Violence cases to Police for redress”, said Mrs Mtambo.

She later tackled on sexual offences like defilement, especially on protecting the girl child.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Kalumbu advised the community that a true and honest citizen cannot be an enemy of Police.

“Whenever i see a citizen being uncooperative to Police, it means the person has improper or criminal issues in his cupboard”, emphasized Senior Chief Kalumbu.

On his part, the Regional Executive Committee Chairperson, Dr Alex Chapondera said murder cases has to be eliminated at all costs.

” Let us continue revamping our Community Policing structures inorder to boost our safety and security partnership.

The Research Planning and Reforms desk at CWR indicates that murder cases in the first quarter of the year comparatively increased from 62 in 2022 to 76 in 2023.

The Regional Community Policing Coordinator, Superintendent Byson Golden says more activities have been planned in all the crime hotspots.