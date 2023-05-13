Homeland Security Ministry issues 600,000 birth certificates in first pilot phase

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Homeland security has piloted over 600,000 birth certificates registration in 2022 in the districts of Lilongwe Rural East, Karonga and Mwanza.

Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale disclosed this on Friday 12 April, 2023 in Karonga district during the launch of child birth certificate registration.

Ng’oma who was the guest of honour at the event said that birth registration is one of the crucial steps in protecting children’s rights as it protects them against Exploitation and violation.

Ng’oma described child birth registration as a critical component for the improvement of the administrative system and good governance for the economic development of the country.

He added that birth certificate is among others important because it will help government in budgeting, thereby improving the provision of service delivery in various government’s sectors as well as improvement of social economic development.

“As a country, we need to know our children by age , gender, nationality and their parents if we are to protect them from various forms of abuse as well as ensuring that children are able to access critical services like health and education among others,” Ng’oma said.

The minister added that government is committed to ensure that all children in the country are registered.

The occasion was also graced by Deputy Minister of Local Government Owen Chomanika, Deputy Minister of Health Halima Daudi and Minister of Education Madalitso kambauwa wilima.

On her part Deputy Minister of Health Halima Daudi said that the exercise is key in the implementation of electronic integration systems.

Daudi further called for collaboration from all relevant stakeholders for the exercise to be fully implemented.

“The government has been using more resources in the health sector especially in the border districts because people from other countries have been accessing health services in our country

“So, with the initiative it will be easy to identify citizens of this country and those from other countries” she said.

On her part Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wilima said birth certificate will help to improve education by enabling government to properly budget for teaching and learning materials.

She added that the initiative will enable children to start accessing education at the right age.

Meanwhile, UNDP Deputy Resident representative Challa Getachew expressed his organisation’s commitment to support the government in various aspects including implementation of the child birth certificate registration .

During the event Ng’oma presented birth certificates to Chief Kyungu and 10 children.

The country has a target to register over 8 million children by the end of this year.

The ministers have since appealed to all stakeholders to take a leading role in sensitisation and mobilization of parents to get their children registered for birth certificates.