Parley wants Chiradzulu DC’ officers interdicted over funds abuses

LILONGWE-(Maravipost)-Malawi Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has asked Chiradzulu District council to interdict officers who are in competent at the council to pave way for the series of financial mismanagement.

Mark Botomani, PAC chair

PAC Chairperson, Mark Bottomani said the committee discovered that Chiradzulu District councils officers shows negligence in the way they handled financial matters and other documents related to the welfare of the council.

He said it was very sad to hear that the whole council had to left a fuel card at the filling station for everyone to refill their cars without proper accountability.

Echoing on the same, Chiradzulu District Commissioner (DC) Francis Matewere said the council will have a meeting to call for interdiction for those that mismanage the funds between 2018 to 2020 as they are suppose to refund.

Matewere said the council will also embarked on several trainings to equip council officials on how to manage funds.