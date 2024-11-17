Chakwera assures completion of M1 rehabilitation

By Sylvester Kumwenda

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said the rehabilitation of the M1 road will unlock numerous economic activities for many Malawians.

The president made the remarks Saturday in Dowa West in the course of whistle-stop tours he held in the district.

Speaking at Mponela Trading Centre, President Chakwera said his government committed to rehabilitate the road because of the potential the project has to improve the economic activities of communities along, and in districts connected to the M1 grid.

“Road infrastructure development is very important because it facilitates access to social amenities like hospitals, schools and markets. Dowa is one of the agro-based districts in Malawi with heavy investments in the production of crops like maize and tobacco which require markets.

“As such, farmers in the district stand to benefit a lot because the road will open up access to markets, reducing costs of transportation of commodities, hence improving profits,” he said.

Speaking at Kayembe Trading Centre, the president said development partners like the government of the United States of America also realize the importance of road infrastructure development in the country, hence committing support.

The Malawi leader then assured that construction of the M1 road will continue to progress well until completion.

However, the president said projects must speak to each other from different angles to have meaningful development.

“As we are developing road infrastructure, we are also putting similar efforts in the sectors of education, health, technology, and trade amongst others,” he said.

Dowa Ngala Member of Parliament Arthur Mabvuto Sungitsa speaking at Kabwinja and Madisi in Senior Chief Chakhaza said it is commendable how the president has committed to rehabilitate the M1 despite various natural-related emergencies the country has been facing.

He said apart from economic opportunities, the road will also help in saving lives.

“We have been having a lot of accidents and deaths along M1 road due to the poor condition it had been for a long time. But now our road will be much safer,” he said.

Richard Chimwendo Banda, who is also a parliamentarian for Dowa East said the M1 has been under the parliamentary agenda for many years, but only realised under Chakwera’s administration.

Source: MANA