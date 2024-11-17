“Malawi’s economic challenges need pragmatic action, wisdom”-Standard Bank Chief Madinga

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer Phillip Madinga says the country’s current tough economic situation calls for pragmatic actio and wisdom to bring about calm and stability.

Madinga observes that economic stability is a prerequisite to achieving sustainable national growth that will unlock inclusive wealth as envisioned in Malawi’s 2063 Blueprint.

He was speaking during the closing ceremony of 2024 Standard Bank Be More Golf Tournament, which took place at Lilongwe Golf Club on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Under the theme, “Sustainable Swing”, the tournament highlighted the bank’s role in striving for sustainable economic growth of Malawi.

The tournament attracted about 124 golfers.

“As a nation, we must also continue to deal with the challenge of climate-change decisively and collectively to protect the environment on which the livelihoods of many of our people depend upon through agriculture.

“Today, therefore as we come together on this course, let’s strengthen our resolve and commitment to contribute to a better future. The question is, how can we collaborate and support each other in making sustainable decisions? Together, we can create a lasting impact for future generations”, said Madinga.

Meanwhile, seasoned golfers Anas Tutlar and Ekari Mvula emerged champions of the Standard Bank Be More Golf Tournament for men and women categories respectively.

Tutlar finished the tournament with a gross score of 82 and net of 69.

Kelvin Mpanje came second, and Anthony Kasunda finished in position three in the men’s category.

In the ladies category, Mvula won with a net score of 72 and gross of 105.

Saira Chaudry came second with a net score of 74 and gross of 98 and Chaona Kumbani finished third with net of 74 and gross of 110.

The champions in each category got MK1.5 million, whereas runners-up pocketed MK1 million each.

The third placed got shopping vouchers worth K750,000

Tutlar therefore lauded the bank for the tournament saying it provided platforms for meeting new friends, business partners and among others.