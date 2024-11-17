“Do not return insults”- Chakwera

By Sylvester Kumwenda

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has urged Malawi Congress Party followers in the country not to throw back insults which they may be encountering but concentrate on supporting governments agenda for development.

Chakwera said this during his whistle stops on Thursday in the Dowa as the district is conducting a two-week voter registration exercise for 2025 tripartite elections.

The president said his focus is on development and has no time to regard insults that may be thrown upon him.

“I have a spirit of peace, a spirit of unifying Malawi, and a spirit of development. All I want to do is maintain oneness amongst Malawians as we develop the country. That is why we are implementing developmental projects in all the regions regardless of political or tribal considerations.

“But still more there are other people who deliberately choose not to see this, but rather throw insults and hurtful words. We should not regard that but focus on development,” said Chakwera.

During his day long presence in Dowa, the president had at least eight engagements in Dowa east, with the first at Chezi, through Matekenya, Dowa Boma and Msakambewa.

Throughout his engagements, he highlighted the need for a peaceful and tolerant nation focused on development.

“Let us work in one spirit as we develop the country,” said Chakwera at Chezi.

He then committed to helping more young people access National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans, farmers to access fertiliser and farm inputs as the growing season settles in, and construction of various infrastructures like health facilities, roads, schools and safe water systems.

Chakwera subsequently urged people to register for the 2025 elections.

MCP Regional Party Chairperson Zebron Chilondola asked people to register in good time and not wait until the last day.

“You are the one we are going to vote for, not because you are from the central region but because development is happening everywhere. You are like the Ngwazi (Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda) in uniting the country.

“But to the electorate, this is the good time to register so that you avoid last minute grasps,” said he.

Party publicist Jessie Kabwira speaking at Nalunga in Dowa east constituency said those insulting the president are afraid that they will not win the general elections.

Parliamentarian for the area Richard Chimwendo Banda commended the president for food distribution exercises in the area, and for governments instruction to add 5000 other beneficiaries under the subsidized fertiliser program.

Various traditional leaders like Inkosi Senior Chief Chiwere, Traditional Authority Nkukula, and Inkosi Senior Chief Msakambewa also pledged to support governments plans of developing.

Source: MANA