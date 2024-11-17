Quadria Muslim Association prepares for elective conference in 26 years

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Quadria Muslim Association is working to hold an elective conference since it’s inception in 1998.

It means the association has taken about 26 years without holding any elective convention.

Interim Committee Chairperson for Quadria Muslim Association grand Mufti Muhamed Yali Yadeya disclosed the development on Saturday, November 17, 2024 to The Maravi Post in an interview at the end of an extra ordinary meeting in the capital Lilongwe.

The meeting aimed at adopting new constitution in line with the High court judgement.

According to Yadeya the adoption of the new constitution is a remarkable step towards their plans to implement various Programme in the country that aim at promoting liveli hoods.



“The adoption of the new constitution will help Quadria Muslim Association make a huge impact in society,” explained Yadeya.

“We will now we start working towards elections,” he added.

According to the Yadeya the extra ordinary meeting attracted delegates from all structures in Malawi.

.