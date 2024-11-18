Dr Dalitso Kabambe in double celebrations: Wins UTM Presidency, Birthday

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr Dalitso Kabambe on Sunday, November 17, 2024 emerged as winner in UTM Presidential race after beating three contestants with 636 votes of 727 votes, represents 92%.

Dr. Kabambe beat three contestants including Patricia Kaliati (21 votes), Mathews Mtumbuka (22 votes) and Newton Kambala (22 votes).

His UTM presidential victory coincides with his birthday that falls on November 17.

In his acceptance speech Dr. Kabambe said, “The strife in UTM was expected because we had lost our towering pillar, Saulos Chilima”.

He also congratulated all the other candidates he competed with.

“I never thought I would win when I was coming here, it was not an easy contest,” RBM Governor.

He has asked those who have won that “it is now time to work”.

Who is Dr. Dalitso Kabambe?

Brief biography of the new UTM president Dr Dalitso Kabambe….

Kabambe is a Malawian development economist who was appointed Governor for the Reserve Bank of Malawi on 21 April 2017 by the then Malawi President Peter Mutharika.

Prior to his governorship of the country’s central bank, Kabambe worked in the Malawi Government Economic Service for a period of 19 years from 1998. He held different positions such as Principal Economist, Chief Economist, Deputy Director of Economic Planning and, Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development. He was the Director of Planning and Policy Development at the Ministry of Health from 2013 to 2015, where he was also in charge of the national health budget. He served as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for close to 2 years. He was replaced as governor by Wilson Banda on 9 July 2020.

Kabambe is married to Brigitte Kabambe. The couple has three children. He is a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church where he is also a Church Elder.

He holds a PhD and a master’s degree in Development Economics from Imperial College, University of London, United Kingdom which he obtained in 2008 and 2001 respectively. He got his first degree from the University of Malawi in 1998.

Kabambe publicly announced his decision to join active politics on 31 December 2020 when he was unveiled as a member of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party before defecting to the United Transformation Movement -UTM after the death Dr Saulos Chilima who was the party president.