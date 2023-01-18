Chakwera can’t dare to sack Martha Chizuma for fear of losing British-American aid, political future

By Deus Chikalaza

The same old story as embattled Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma has been spared from sacking despite commission of inquiry faulting her for being incompetency.

All parameters measuring Chizuma incompetency are all over but Chakwera act differently instead he has fired Director Of Public Prosecution (DPP) Steven Kayuni for taking Chizuma to court over January 2022 leaked audio.

Forget about Reverend Lazarus Chakwera fighting corruption in Malawi. He is far much from that.

Chakwera dared to fire Martha Chizuma

Why?

Chakwera and entire family benefited from Sattar proceeds that evidence of that will be provided at the right time and he will not able to run away from the bomb coming.

Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) can not fire embattled ACB Chizuma for many reasons despite the latter being found incompetence of handling the office.

Chakwera has warned and rebuked Chizuma for three times; leaked audio, her allegiance to social media friends and British NCA, and on substandard report.

All these Chizuma’s misconduct, if Malawi had an insightful leadership, this girl could be fired by now.

But why?

Chakwera knows that entire family and MCP lads benefited from Sattar from campaign time till now as we Speak. Removing Martha Chizuma from the post will be bombshell as Chizuma knows exactly what Chakwera and his colonies benefited.

Remember Chizuma is dealing with the seating government whose leader is Chakwera himself.

So, if Chakwera tries to break one of this chain (particularly Chizuma), British with support from EU and American will come open that aid has been stopped to Malawi for failing to fight corruption.

This is the reason when Chizuma was about to appear before police on leaked audio, entire team rose, making statements against Martha being summoned.

Don’t be fooled Malawi, these guys are not fighting for our battles but for Britons and selfneeds.

Therefore, Chakwera is in a fixed. He can’t fire Chizuma, never!

What Chakwera do, is paralysing other government agencies that Chizuma ambition not be achieved. She will work alone.

Chakwera wants at all cost to stand again in 2025 despite agreement with his deputy that each one serves one term. But Chakwera because of power hungry, he has abandoned the entire agreement for selfish reasons. This is the reasons he is cutting all ties he made with Chilima for easy pass way.

As partners, Chakwera was not supposed to embarrass Chilima on Public on the matter that has no evidence.

Reverend Chakwera is not a person Chilima could be trusted in the first place.

Chakwera is a nepotistic person; check appointments of his daughters, son-in-laws, and other family members without remorse despite rebuke on this conduct.

Chakwera attaining Presidency from MCP to Malawi leadership is not by Grace the way this unfortunately lawmaker Dimba is putting it.

Chakwera since 2013 used all crockery strategies to deal with political opponents for easy pass way.

Chakwera dismissed all figureheads in MCP; Richard Msowoya, Jessie Kabwira, Felix Jumbe, Gustav Kaliwo, district Chairpersons and others for easy ride to the Presidency.

So, trusting Chakwera on fighting corruption is fallacy, naïve. That will not happen. He is for self-needs for his family and friends.

Malawi must brace for further tough life ahead under Reverend Chakwera.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor

