Chakwera delivers SONA amid opposition legislators’ booing, protests

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There was total drama coupled with booing, shouting at Malawi Parliament on Friday morning, February 17, 2023 when President Lazarus Chakwera delivered State Of Nation Address (SONA) for 2023/2024 National budget session.

The drama started when opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers put on sacks cloth attire in protesting against Chakwera’s leadership.

Opposition lawmakers started protesting after some party members including some State House officials, spotted taking pictures in the media gallery.

Amidst Chakwera’s SONA delivery legislators exchanged words with the individuals in the gallery causing commotion in the house.

Female lawmaker in sack attire while Chakwera delivering SONA

Eventually, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje South East Member Naomi Kilekwa refused to leave the august house after the speaker orders her out using section 105 inline with state house officials who were taking pictures in media gallery.

Kilewe refused to leave the House on fears of being attacked by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) party members.

Meanwhile, Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara has threatened unspecified punishment come Monday for the sake of Sonas progress.

Chakwera addressed was first interrupted by Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa with a complaint of scarcity of bottled water in the house.

