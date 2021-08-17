Chakwera SADC Chair

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera who is also newly installed chair for Southern Africa Development (SADC) bemoans on western countries behavior of putting roadblocks on Covid-19 vaccine to reach the region countries.

Chakwera said Covid-19 is a global crisis that need to be treated with caution as access to vaccine is a key to every health nation.

The Malawi leader said one such solution is the successful rollout of a region-wide vaccination programme.

He said with help of members of SADC he will make sure that all the roadblocks are pulled out and making sure that the region has access.

“The efforts made thus far by member states are worthy of applause, but we all know that we are far from the desired goal of reaching herd immunity and reducing high transmission rates,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader assures of tackling the roadblocks standing in the way in quest to reach the goal of access to Covid-19 vaccine by confronting the toxic nationalism that is causing some nations in the world to hold millions of vaccine doses and deny other nations access to the same.

He added that SADC has the rights to produce vaccines for their own populations.

“This pandemic is a global health crisis, not a national one, and as SADC, we must stand united in opposing all forms of“vaxscrimination” hampering our ability to recover from it,” said Chakwera.

SADC region manages to get two percent of Covid-19 vaccines according to the reports.

Chakwera ascends to SADC chairship to the next twelve months.