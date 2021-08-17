By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Ekwendeni Hammers and Chitipa United were forced to share the spoils after playing out an entertaining 1-1 draw in a TNM Super League match played on Sunday at the Mzuzu Stadium.

The hosts who were more skillful and energetic than their relegation threatened opponents needed Chawanangwa Gumbo strike in the second half to rescue a point after they had fallen behind against the run of play courtesy of a Muhammad Byson finish for the visitors in the first half.

After dropping into the relegation zone on Saturday on goal-difference following Tigers FC’s win over Silver Strikers the draw was enough for Chitipa to lift themselves back above Tigers to 13th place on 26 points with five matches remaining to play in the race for relegation survival.

Meanwhile the point was also enough to lift Ekwendeni Hammers to 6th above Civil Sporting Club on goal-difference with both teams having 35 points to their name so far.

Speaking in a post-match interview Chitipa United coach Christopher Nyambose, said he was satisfied with a point from a tough assignment in Mzuzu.

“At this stage of the season performances don’t matter that much as it is about making sure we at least pick up points especially as we trying to fight of relegation.” He said.

However Hammers coach Edson Kadenge, admitted that his boys must start raising their levels as the league was getting tougher and more competitive.

“We did not start well today the pace from our game was too slow for my liking hence looking at the 90 minutes I think a draw was a fair result for both teams.” He explained.

Elsewhere in the TNM Super League on Sunday, TN Stars defeated Moyale Barracks 2-0 through a brace from China Chirwa while Red Lions inflicted more misery on Civil Sporting Club after a 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Royal Bokosi and Henry Kamanga.