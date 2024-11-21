Chakwera is not concerned with forex, fuel crisis but campaign trails to retain power in 2025

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Its over two months Malawians are grappling with shortages of fuel, forex that have paralysed businesses for smooth mobility of goods and services.

Due to fuel crisis, transport fairs have gone up thrice making life unbearable for Malawians.

Goods and services gone up beyond Malawians expectations due to scarcity of fuel as motorists are digging deeper to access the commodity through blackmarkets.

For instance, 1 litre of petrol is now sold at MK6,000 from MK2,555 on the blackmarket.

fuel crisis amidst economic challenges

How do you expect businesses, movements of good and services to be fair?

Isn’t this a state of emergency which President Lazarus Chakwera could have declared for support?

But Chakwera has chosen to be quite while busy with campaign trails to retain leadership in 2025.

Chakwera claims that he is on these campaign exercises to encourage Malawians to register in large numbers to vote in 2025, serious?

Does it requires the whole president to go ward by ward telling people to register while are empty stomach, are unable to buy basic needs due to skyrocketed prices of goods and services?

Where are your senses, Reverend Lazarus Chakwera to abondon Malawians in time of need?

Malawi doesn’t have fuel, forex, maize and in all these challenges you opt for campaign to be voted again.

Mr President, you have made over 50 foreign trips depleting forex without remorse.

Mr President, your cabinet ministers, aids, government officials are all over the world attending any meetings depleting already minute forex.

If these foreign trips were beneficial, Malawi could not be grappling with forex that has paralysed essential goods importation including drugs in public hospitals, fuel, agriculture inputs.

Reverend Chakwera, you have been told and advised on numerous occasions to reduce both local and international trips including aids and Cabinet Ministers to serve forex but nothing has been taken on board.

Mr. President, you have also be advised to fire incompetent ministers, aids, government officials that have let you down but you chose to entertain them.

Reverend Chakwera, Malawians will not again sympathy with you in 2025 if these challenges remain unresolved.

Reverend Chakwera, Malawians will not give you a vote because of road networks improvement in the capital Lilongwe but provision of quality leadership across the country.

Reverend Chakwera, halt all campaign trail now and address fuel and forex crisis if indeed you are an insightful leader.

The former Malawi leader Joyce Banda addressed fuel crisis in weeks in 2012.

So, ten months is enough to bring back sound economic policies for growth.

Reverend Chakwera, time is now to show Malawians that you are a leader not a puppet of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres.

Malawians want fuel, forex, affordable basic needs including cooking oil, soap, sugar, water, electricity now.

Enough of this madness of having pettyvlocal and international p trips that don’t bring meaningful development but depleting minute resources that could serve locals better.

Enough of speeches that don’t bring any hope but pain in Malawians hearts.

Enough of maintaining of incompetent aids, Cabinet Ministers because you tend to share corrupt dealings, are your relatives.

Lastly, Reverend Chakwera, time is coming when no-one will listen to your lies!!