Who is behind Chakwera’s failures? Road to 2025

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has about ten months to retain power or voted out from State House due to a number of social-economic challenges Malawians are encountering.

Social-economic challenges that are hunting Chakwera including forex, food, drugs shortages in public hospitals, high cost of living, human rights violation and among others.

Chakwera’s failures is attributed choice of individuals to help him to run affairs of the state.

Running affairs of the state is beyond family that one needs capable individuals to strike the balance of meeting citizens expectations.

Chakwera has been a family man, this is the reason he trusted friends, relatives, church members helping him to run the affairs of the state since 2020 when he assumed power.

When the first cabinet was out, the public raised concerns of its compositions: family friends, relatives, church members, but Chakwera stood ground defending it with an assurance that would make Malawians better than previous Democracy Progressive Party (DPP) regime.

But when one makes simple assessment on Chakwera’s cabinet ministers, aids are far much from meeting Malawians expectations.

Many of them have plastic deliverables to blind fold Chakwera with media stunt when all in all nothing to show on the ground.

Despite all the challenges Malawians are facing, Chakwera has managed to put infrastructure development including roads networks.

The country has power through out but businesses are unable to flourish due to poor economic policies that invigorate growth.

But who are individuals that have let Chakwera down in his efforts to serve Malawians better?

Who are these individuals Chakwera must fire immediately?

1. Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda: This is the most powerful government operatives that drive growth in all aspects of development. Chithyola has failed to give insight how the economy should run. Chithyola has no international network to help him to stabilise our forex shortages.

Malawi Finance Minister Chithyola: Must be fired

Despite Chithyola attending many of international meetings within and outside nothing to show on the ground. Unfortunately, Chakwera has been blindfolded with Chithyola media stunt on delivery when the signs are clear that Malawi is bleeding: No forex, no fuel, high cost of living, high inflation etc.

Soft loans through NEED have failed to reach intended beneficiaries only family, party loyalists are the ones accessing the funds.

Chakwera must fire Chithyola Banda immediately and replace him with capable individual not again a tribes man, a mere party zealot or family friends.

2. Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Wilson Banda: The central bank is key on monetary policy, inflation and currency stability. Wilson Banda is one the worst and dull RBM governors Malawi have had over the years. Banda does not know what to do.

Banda has been busy blaming his predecessors for the bank’s failure. The bank has been making loses since he was appointed. Banda and his team have been on international workshops just to claim allowances for their pockets.

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Banda: Needs replacement

Inflation is high, Malawi Kwacha is not stable, banks don’t have forex. But Chakwera choose to ignore signs of the failed RBM Governor. Mr President fire him, immediately.

3. Homeland Security Minister Ken Zikhale Ng’oma: This is another important ministry that command security and immigration matters.

Zikhale-Ng’oma has been in the media for wrong reasons: Passport mess, unnecessary arrests of individuals whose crime could not be proven in court.

Zikhale-Ng’oma keeps on using Malawi Police Service to intimidate critics to main on power. Malawians are unhappy with Chakwera due to Zikhale-Ng’oma approaches in handling local affairs issues. Despite reports of abuse of power and failure to deliver, Chakwera keeps Zikhale-Ng’oma intact as he Malawi Congress Party (MCP) chief strategist.

Hoemland Security Minister Dr. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma: Must be sacked

Malawians are currently living in fear because of this man. Turning Malawi into police state.

Mr President, dismiss Zikhale-Ng’oma immediately, he has failed you miserably.

4. Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule: She is noisy for nothing. She does not respect those she works with. Kamtukule thinks that she is the most intelligent cabinet minister in Chakwera cabinet.

Peace Parks Foundation and Govt pact agreement (Kamtukure signing) needs to be fired

Recently, without sense, she made tour globally selling Malawi amid forex shortages while claiming huge allowances for personal benefits. She was caught in a web wanting to sell Likoma Island.

Mr. President fire, Vera immediately, nothing is working for her. Allow her to concentrate on local politics to become a Member of Parliament (MP).

5. Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale: This is the ministry responsible for food security in the country.

Kawale is Chakwera’s errand boy so much that he unattachable. He replaced Robin Lowe on assurance that Malawi will become food basket again. But nothing is working.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale: Chakwera’s errand boy

Kawale has failed to guide the ministry to deliver but embroiled into procurement scandals of fertilizers. Malawi is food insecure right now. Malawi is unable to utilize greenbelt initiative to produce food for consumption and commercial. Now, he busy advancing Mega farms notion without proper structures of its implementation.

Kawale is worse than Robin Lowe but because he is Chakwera’s errand boy survives.

But Mr President, fire Kawale immediately, he has failed you.

6. Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda: He is a chief legal government advisor. But his work has been questionable. He has been on number of occasions backing illegal government tenders, procurements. Despite wining some cases in court but he has not helped Chakwera enough.

Nyirenda has been abusing power to victimise others. Chakwera must replace him other capable legal mind.

7. Secretary to The President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba: She has been entangled into corruption scandals, abuse of power.

Zamba has used the office to achieve her personal agenda. She has been involved in fuel, fertilizer procurement scandals. Zamba has not been taken to task or probed on these scandals.

Kawale and Zamba

Zamba has contributed to current fuel crisis. She is responsible for this mess.

Mr. President fire her, though you are close friends, she not not serving public interests but personal…

More names to come…….