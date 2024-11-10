Chakwera commemorates Poppy day in Zomba

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday, November 10, 2024 ead Malawians in commemorating the 2024 Poppy Day at Zomba War Memorial Tower in Zomba.

The ceremony also marked Centenary (100 years) Celebrations of the War Memorial Tower’s existence. It was commissioned on 15th January, 1924.

Observed on 11th November annually among Commonwealth member States, Poppy Day, also referred to as Remembrance Day, was set aside in honor of the sacrifices made by military men and women, who died in the line of duty, during the Two Major World Wars, and also other Wars.

The Malawi leader, was the first to lay a Wreath at the War Memorial Tower, in honour of the fallen heroes.

MDF Commander Paul Valentino Phiri, Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Madam Colleen Zamba, Representative of the Veterans and Ex Service Members League of Malawi, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, including several other high ranking dignitaries also took turns in laying wreaths.