Chakwera winds up Kasungu tour

By Wanangwa Tembo



KASUNGU-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has completed his two-day tour of Kasungu District with an assurance that government will do all it can to better the lives of communities.

On Wednesday, the President visited five places in the western stretch of the district before winding up the tour at Nkhamenya and Chatoloma trading centres in Kasungu north.

“We must fix all the systems especially in agriculture which is the backbone of our country`s economy.

“We must create opportunities for communities, empowering them with loans and farm inputs so that we have households that are independent,” Chakwera said.

In all the places, the President reiterated his wish to revamp agriculture, emphasising that farming must be regarded as business.



“We saw in the past that agriculture died. It was not being taken seriously. But we must remember that this is the sector which we depend on to move forward as a country.

“We must start right at household level to take farming seriously if we are to become independent on our way to developing this country,” he said.

The President also gave assurances of loans, farm inputs and immediate response to hunger that affected millions of people across the country due to prolonged dry spells.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda joined the President, mobilising prospective voters to register in large numbers.

Chimwendo Banda asked the people to refrain from violence but use their voting right to defend President Chakwera.

“If you want to see these many development initiatives to continue, let’s register and vote for this government to continue developing the country.

“We have no time for violence. Our weapon is the vote which we will cast if we register,” he said.

Traditional leaders, led by Senior Chief Kaomba, Lukwa and others said the country is on the right track, pledging support to sustain the momentum set by government to develop communities.

