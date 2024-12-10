Chakwera lands safely from UAE

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday afternoon, December 10, 2024 returned to Malawi after his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Chakwera was hosted by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President. The discussions focused on government-to-government fuel procurement and other bilateral matters.

Upon his return, President Chakwera received a warm welcome from various officials, including Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe, Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale, Deputy Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr. Janet Banda, Mayor of Lilongwe City Her Worship Esther Sagawa, along with chiefs and other senior government representatives.

Chakwera is yet to make statement about the outcome of the UAE trip.