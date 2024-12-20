Chakwera lauds Chawinga sisters for Malawi’s female football development

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera On Friday, December 20, 2024 hosted Malawi’s world famous female football stars, Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga, to congratulate and thank them for the stellar sporting exploits tachieved abroad this year.

President Chakwera who hosted the two sisters at Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe expressed deep pride in Temwa for being named Most Valuable Player in the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League of the United States.

Temwa also won the Golden Boot for scoring more goals in one season than any player in history.

Tabitha was also nominated for the 2024 Ballon D’Or, the FIFA Best Female Player, and Caf Women’s Footballer of the Year for her exploits in the top league in France, where she won the Golden Boot and was named Player of the Year.

To mark the occasion, the two Chawinga sisters presented the President his own branded jersey.

The two sisters also discussed with him their thoughts on the development of sports in Malawi.

The duo therefore landed Chakwera for his promotion and development of Malawi’s sport and its champions, especially among women and girls.