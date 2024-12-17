Chakwera reiterates government’s commitment to support industries

By Yamikani Sabola

MZIMBA-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration is committed to support industrialisation through the creation of a conducive environment to ensure that industries are thriving in the country.

President Chakwera said this on Monday when he addressed scores of people after he had visited Raiply Malawi Limited’s factory in Mzimba.

He noted that industrialisation is one of the key pillars in Malawi’s 2063 agenda, the country’s development blueprint.

“Through Malawi 2063, we are aspiring as a country to become industrialized by the year 2063 so that we can turn from a predominantly importing nation to an exporting one. In such a way we will be able to get more forex and create jobs for more people,” he said.

He commended Raiply Malawi Limited for creating employment and contributing to national development through the production of wood products for both local and export markets.

President Chakwera visited Raiply Malawi Limited’s factory to appreciate its operations.

Inside the factory, the president toured a pole treatment plant, ply mill and medium-density fibre board plant.

Thereafter, the president planted a tree near the main entrance of Raiply Malawi Limited factory before starting off for Lilongwe.

The Malawi leader was in the northern region for several government assignments.

The assignments included presiding over Umodzi Day at Katoto Secondary School Ground on Thursday last week and launching the construction of a MK7 billion Mzuni Entrepreneurship Training and Incubation Centre.

He also commissioned Mzuzu Fish Feed Mill and Champhira – Msaka Rural Water Supply Project in Mzimba.