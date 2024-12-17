British soldier Oramah Massah supports Malawi’s grassroots football development

By Edwin Mbewe

MCHINJI-(Maravi Post)-Malawian-born British soldier Oramah Massah has committed herself to promoting sports development in Malawi through grassroots initiatives, aligning with the Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) agenda of transforming the game.

The former DD Sunshine, Blantyre Zero, and Polytechnic Ladies star is spearheading an academy in Mchinji District, called The Orah Sports Academy.

This is the only academy in the district and has been operational for over three years.

Speaking at The Orah Sports Academy’s annual event held at the Mchinji District Mini Stadium on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Massah expressed her passion for the initiative. The event aimed to reward players who performed exceptionally well throughout the year.

“To be honest, I have played football and other disciplines like volleyball and table tennis in Malawi. I played for notable women’s teams such as DD Sunshine and Blantyre Zero. I have witnessed how challenging it is to manage teams in the country despite the abundance of talent,” said Massah.

“Grassroots and women’s football have been neglected for a long time in Malawi, which motivated me to establish the academy. My goal is to tap into raw talent and nurture it to help produce future stars. I chose Mchinji because my parents are based here, and since I am often away, it would be easier to manage. The local community welcomed the idea warmly, and parents allowed their children to join the academy.

“We do not just focus on sports; we also address academic and spiritual development. We offer free private tutorials to ensure our players grow holistically. However, we face challenges, particularly a lack of full support from the Mchinji District Council and its sports office,” explains Massah.

The colorful event was attended by parents, children, and officials from the Mchinji District Council. The Women’s Football Association Chairperson, Adelaide Migogo, represented FAM President Fleetwood Haiya as the guest of honor.

“I am humbled by what I have seen today,” Migogo said. “I am always delighted to witness progress in grassroots football like this. Seeing a seven-year-old boy playing football at this level is an incredible achievement for the academy.

“This initiative aligns with FAM President Fleetwood Haiya’s agenda of transforming the game, which is why we are here to support it. Women’s football has made progress, but much more needs to be done to continue exporting talented players,” Migogo added.

During the event, The Orah Sports Academy teams faced Mpira Mmudzimwathu. The host team lost 1-2 in the boys’ under-12 category and 0-1 in the girls’ category. In an earlier match, T’osa lost 0-2 to Mchinji Medicals.

Following the games, Oramah Massah hosted parents and children at St. Clare Garden, where she presented awards and medals to players who excelled during the year.