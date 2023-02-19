Chakwera’ SONA escapes from disaster bill, carbon levy proceeds

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Climate Change and environmental experts have questioned President Lazarus Chakwera’s sincerity regarding to promises made two years on enactment of Disaster Risk Management Bill (DRM) that Friday’s February 17, 2023 State of National Address (SONA) leaves out the bill.

Not only that but also SONA skips carbon levy proceeds on how Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance Government is using resources from the basket.

In SONA, Chakwera only disclosed that his leadership has established the National Climate Change Fund (NCCF) with MK500 million in seed for its operationalization, a development has angered environmental and climate change experts.

In an exclusive interview with Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) National Coordinator Julius Ng’oma observes that Chakwera’s sincerity of promises made on DRM bill by ignoring it in the SONA speaks volume of leadership lip service.

Ng’oma wondered why Chakwera keeps on dodging on the bill while disasters still killing people and damaging properties due to one single approach of waiting disaster to strike then act.

“Two years after promised Malawians to enact DRM bill nothing has happened only giving excuses in draft form. The bill has many strategies and mechanism on how to address disasters than the current approach of waiting the disaster to strike then act.

“SONA omission on this serious issue questions Chakwera’s leadership whether is for people or not as disasters keep on claiming lives, damaging properties as only single approach is used. However, we will continue pushing for enactment of the bill for people’s interests,” assures Ng’oma.

Malawi not doing enough to contain disaster like floods

On Climate Change Fund’s seed money, Ng’oma queried as the funds are too little arguing that carbon levy has enough resources for full support towards climate change adaptation programs in Malawi.

“Carbon levy which was introduced two years ago has over MK2 billion which can be channeled directly to climate change adaptation programs. But funds are into account number One which now we don’t know its usage.

“Now with MK500 million allocated to NCCF as seed money, where is coming from? It is from Carbon levy? If its from Carbon levy then its too little as the whole fund needs enough resources not only operationalization seed money. Let Chakwera leadership come out clear on where does Carbon levy proceeds go,” dares Ng’oma.

In December 2020, during national address Chakwera committed himself that the bill would be tabled in Parliament and passed into law, come January 2021 seating.



Two years down the line, nothing on the ground but only dilly-darling on the bill between Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) and Ministry of Justice.

The bill seeks to empower DoDMA to have proper funding from national budget not on unforeseen vote.

If enacted, the law will prevent people from staying in prone disasters areas.

