Chakwera urges youths to be proactive, urges Chiefs to embrace accountability

By Sheminah Nkhoma

SALIMA-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has urged youth in the country to be proactive if they are to fight poverty.

The President made the remarks during a whistle-stop tour on Thursday at Thavita trading centre in Salima district.

The President encouraged the youth to be innovative and venture into new things like irrigation farming.



“Its high time that youth must not settle for less instead they should create new opportunities out there to generate income of which irrigation farming is one of them,” he said.

The Malawi leader further stated that government is implementing several programmes meant to improve the lives of young people.

He then urged ministries of Local Government, Finance and Gender to collaborate on issues related to youth so that they can empower them.

Member of Parliament for Salima West Yona Kaphamtengo hailed government for implementing different projects in the constituency.

“We have seen the market, Police unit and Bridges being built in this area, projects which are very important to the community,” he said.

On Thursday, the president conducted a whistle-stop tour in Nkhotakota and Salima districts.

During the same tour, President Chakwera urged chiefs and community members to embrace accountability when writing names of beneficiaries for the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) program.

Speaking at Kilimanjira Trading Center on Thursday, the president said chiefs are at the forefront to ensure everyone benefits from SCT.

“As chiefs you are mandated to provide equal access to things so it is important that you maintain accountability in everything that comes from government to the community”, he said.

The president however called on chiefs to promote voter registration process for 2025 general elections to strengthen the country’s good governance.

Chief Kalimanjira applauded President Chakwera for sparing time to meet with the local people and he commended the government for different projects taking place in the area.