Voter Registration extension announced by Malawi Electoral Commission

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced plans to extend the first phase of the voter registration exercise, currently underway in select parts of the country.

This decision, made public by MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, aims to address the disruption caused by the recent court ruling on national identity cards on October 25, 2024, which temporarily halted citizen registration services at voter registration centers.

Mtalimanja revealed that the specific dates and duration of this extension will be disclosed upon completion of phase 3.

In the meantime, the MEC will collaborate with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to ensure seamless citizen registration processes, adhering to the court’s directives.

This development comes on the heels of a stern ultimatum issued by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), UTM, United Democratic Front (UDF), and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), demanding that the MEC address their concerns within 14 days.

The parties cited numerous challenges plaguing the first phase of the registration exercise, calling for its suspension.

The initial phase of voter registration, launched on October 21, 2024, targeted 12 districts nationwide, with an original deadline of November 3, 2024.

However, the unforeseen court ruling and subsequent service disruptions necessitated the extension.

As Malawi gears up for the 2025 General Elections, the MEC has emphasized its commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible polls.

The Commission’s theme for the 2025 elections, “Promoting Democratic Leadership Through Your Vote,” underscores the importance of citizen participation in shaping the country’s future.

To achieve this goal, the MEC has been engaging stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations, and traditional leaders.

The Commission has also accredited 116 civil society organizations to conduct voter education and has planned demonstrations of the voter registration process using Election Management Devices (EMDs).

In preparation for the elections, the MEC will conduct fresh voter registration in three phases, each lasting 14 days.

This exercise aims to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the voter register, remove deceased individuals, and provide precise figures for logistical planning.

As the voter registration extension is implemented, the MEC urges all eligible citizens to participate and exercise their democratic right to vote.

The Commission remains dedicated to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness throughout the electoral process.

For more information on the voter registration exercise and the 2025 General Elections, citizens can visit the MEC website or contact their district offices.

In related news, the MEC has trained civic and voter education assistants and conducted pilot voter registration exercises to test the new system.

These efforts demonstrate the Commission’s resolve to deliver credible elections and promote democratic leadership in Malawi.