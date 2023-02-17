Chakwera’s SONA: Orders National IDs’ expiring date removal

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered the removal of expiring date on National Identity Cards (IDs) arguing that government will save billions of taxpayers’ money in renewals.

Chakwera made the announcement during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, February 17, 2022 for 2023/2024 national budget session.

This comes amid citizens protest over IDs renewals as they pay MK2,500 to have their (national IDs) replaced while people also cover long distances to get to registration centres.

No expire date on IDs-Chakwera

Chakwera therefore disclosed that Tonse Alliance government is working hand in hand with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on how best they can get round the problem that citizens should not experience problems during time for voting.

Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) therefore welcomes planned removal of expiry dates on national Identity cards arguing that the organisation has always maintained that it is not good for national IDs to expire.

“This means that once acquired, citizenship is a lifetime right that can only be revoked by the State on specified grounds,” lauds CHRR Executive Director Michael Kaiyatsa.

According to international best practice, national IDs are issued for life and do not expire.

African countries including Zambia, Botswana, Rwanda and Kenya national IDs do not expire.

