Nkhata Bay Boys Secondary School learners set ablaze administration block

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Some Form Four students at Nkhata Bay Boys Secondary School (Nkhaboss) on Thursday evening, February 16, 2023 set ablaze the school’s administration block which houses the offices of the head teacher, bursar and the stores clerk.

Nkhata Bay District Council spokesperson Patrick Botha disclosed that students were protesting the suspension of a fellow student, who was punished for being out of bounds.

“The student was suspended for two weeks. Police officers are at the school monitoring the situation,” said Botha.

Nkhata bay Boys Secondary School administrative block set ablaze

The district’s Coordinating Primary Education Advisor Gustav Kamanga said the education office has sent its officers to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, Nkhata Bay Police Spokesperson Kondwani James disclosed that damaged items including files, unclaimed certificates and chemicals for the science laboratory.

James said the value of the damage has not been established while all those allegedly involved in the incident are at large.

Ministry of Education publicist Mphatso Nkuonera asked more time before commenting on the matter as we went to press.

