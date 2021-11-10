By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of opposition in Malawi Parliament ,Kondwani Nankhumwa has called on government to have an immediate solution for the commodity hike to rescue Malawians from high cost of living.

Nankhumwa said this on Tuesday in the August house saying President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government is delivering hell on Malawians observing that citizens are paying the cost of leadership’s failures.

The opposition leaders who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region Vice President added that Tonse administration must deliver what it promised to Malawians during the campaign not lip services.

He said Malawians are going on tough times arguing that goods and services’ prices have gone up without control measure.

Responding to the leader of Opposition, Minister of Trade,Sosten Gwengwe said high increase cost has come in due to covid 19 challenges.

Gwengwe said government is currently increasing the supply of cooking oil by loosen the importation price of said product.

He said government will continue looking for measures to make sure that commodities should be afford.

Since Chakwera ascended to Presidency a year ago, Malawians have been subjected to social economic ills despite promises that will avert the situation.

