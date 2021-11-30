By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government is set to engage former UTM member Bon Kalindo’s contain his planned demonstrations saying wants to hear his side mutually.

Minister of Information,Gospel Kazako said told The Maravi Post in an interview on Monday, November 29, 2021 that Tonse government believes in listening.

Kazako said ministers mentioned in the demonstrations will be present in the engagement.

He said government is aware of high cost of living and promise to try to remove some levy on some items.

The minister said despite the increase of prices is a global crisis ,government will find ways to help the countries citizen to get things at an affordable price.

Recently Kalindo organize mass demonstrations which lead to some destruction of filling station and some shops in protest of the high cost of living.

Winiko is also planning another protests against Chakwera’s leadership on December 3 in Mzuzu.

