……..Extreme FC 2-1 Mbabvi United FC

Extreme in black struggled to beat Mbabvi

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Aaron Chikuni’s 96th header secured maximum three points for Extreme FC against resilient Mbabvi United FC at Mchinji Community ground.

Chikuni’s goal originated from a well taken free kick from Junior Mbewe.

The visitors were the first to score through Sosten Essau in the 18th minute after a defensive error from Extreme FC.

At 26th minute, Extreme FC was awarded a penalty after Mbabvi United FC player Kondwani Jossam handled the ball in the 18 yard box.

Referee William Chidambo pointed on the penalty spot. Chifundo George converted for the Waliranji-based side.

The hosts Extreme FC who were searching for three wins in a row, dominated in the set pieces as they played more corner kicks 12 against 3 for Mbabvi United FC.

The visitors dominated the play through veterans Ignacio Makoloni, Sausten Essau and Kondwani Jossam among others and their goalkeeper deserved a mention as he tremendously made several saves.

Extreme FC playing without their prolific attackers Beston Jimu and Mavuto Chipolopolo struggled in the final third as Chifundo George, Emmanuel Mbenzo and Gregory Mwase lacked composure and marksmanship.

The match produced two red cards, both to the visitors, one went to the substitute Austin Mvula for a second bookable offence.

The second card was given to Ignacio Makoloni for unsporting behavior after he beat an opponent player in an off play situation, again this was his second bookable offence.

The match however, was marred with tempers in the dying minutes, as players applied some delaying tactics; falling for no apparent reasons as they both felt satisfied with a 1-1 draw.

William Chidambo, the center referee added 6 minutes on top of regulation time, and still the players continued with the delaying tactics until the home team got a free kick on a dangerous place which Aaron Chikuni headed into the net at 96th minute.

The win has taken Extreme FC to 9 points from 3 games, secondly positioned are Wimbe United FC with 2 points from two draws.

Support Battalion FC are third with 2 points from two games while LUANAR FC are fourth with 2 points from 2 games.

On fifth position are Mbabvi United who have 1 point from 2 games and Silver Strikers RSV FC are anchoring the table with 1 point from 2 games.

Joseph Malizani said the game was tough against Mbabvi United FC hence hailed his boys for fighting until the end of the added time.

Malizani however acknowledged the absence of Beston Jimu and Mavuto Chipolopolo disturbed his game plan.

Team Manager for Mbabvi United FC Mike Banda acknowledged the defeat but attributed it to the poor officiation.

Banda therefore vowed to come back stronger in the next game against Silver Strikers RSV FC.

Wimbe United FC again played to a 3-3 draw against Soldiers from Mvera Support Battalion in Kasungu in another tough match.

The host scored through Jawadu Ausi, Philip Mkandawire and Yankho Sikelo while Support scored through Lumbani Mkandawire and Fanuel Fukizi.

Meanwhile teams have appealed to the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) to talk with the Regional’s Referees’ body to assign officials who will be professionally fair in handling the games.

One of them is LUANAR FC and Mbabvi United FC who asked the officials to be rotating.

Chipiku Premier Division League is in the final stages, six teams are fighting for the TNM Super League slot.

Each team is expected to play 10 games.

The one that will accumulate more points will be crowned champions and automatically qualify to the elite league.

