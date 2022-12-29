Chakwera with Gotani Hara

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Insensitive and greedy Malawi Parliament has introduced lawmakers’ drivers allowances amid economic challenges the country is going.

Lawmakers have started getting allowances for their drivers and security, starting the last meeting of Parliament.

Five legislators confirmed the development independently on Friday to Malawi News.

Earlier reports had suggested that the lawmakers had increased sitting allowances for themselves.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) have justified the allowances for their drivers and security, arguing that have been lobbying for them for years.

MPs argued that have been spending a lot of money for their drivers and security when the House is meeting.

“Some of us don’t drive. Others can’t drive long distances. Yet others can’t drive at night. As such we hire the services of drivers to drive us to Parliament,” said one lawmaker Friday.

The lawmakers could however not shed more light on the amounts involved, describing it as personal.

Parliament spokesperson Ian Mwenye asked for more time when contacted on Friday.

But Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Gift Trapence Friday described the allowances as ill-timed.

He said this is coming at a wrong time when the country’s economy is struggling and while Malawians are struggling even to access essential drugs in hospitals.

“Instead of introducing austerity measures to cushion poor Malawians they are cushioning themselves. HRDC calls for Parliament to reverse this introduction of new allowances.

“The saving from these allowances can be channeled to other sectors such as health to save the lives of poor Malawians. For once Malawians want Parliament to serve the best interest of poor Malawians,” Trapence said.

Political and governance commentator, Makhumbo Munthali Friday said there is need for Parliament to be transparent on such allowances in the spirit of Access to Information law.

In December 2020, the MPs raised the budget for their salaries and allowances from MK15.4 billion to MK20.7 billion.

At the time of that increase, the MPs were getting a MK862 400 as basic salary, alongside MK200 000 for housing allowance, MK400 000 as constituency allowance and MK250 000 for motor vehicle maintenance.

They were also getting MK150 000 as hospitality allowance and MK150 000 for utility bills.

The allowances then totaling to MK1,151,860.00 per month.

This comes also amid rumours that these greedy lawmakers are paid to pass bills not in the interests of Malawians.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...