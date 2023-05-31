Chitipa youths call for outreach clinics

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Youths in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A) Mwenewenya, Chitipa have called for more outreach clinics to be conducted saying they are key in increasing uptake of Family Planning Methods (FPM) amongst youths in rural areas.

The call follows an outreach clinic that Pamoza Tingakwaniska Youth Organization conducted in the area of group village head Kamilamphande in the district with an aim of taking Sexual Reproductive Health services closer to communities that are far from health centers.

In an interview Maria Kalua, a member of Mpale youth club in the area said due to mobility challenges people have to dig deep into their pockets to get to health centers a situation which is contributing to low uptake of FPM.

“For us to access SRH services, we pay for transport costs which is not easy. So these outreach clinics have brought services closer to us and we need more of these outreach clinics to reach more people and increase uptake of FPM,” she narrated.

Concurring with Kalua Annie Msukwa, said girls are most affected by a lack of a nearest health center noting that the vice is behind the increase numbers of unwanted pregnancies and sexual transmitted diseases.

On her part Program Manager for the organization, Gomezani Mhango, emphasized the aim of conducting outreach clinics as it bring Sexual Reproductive Health Services (SRHS) closer to the communities.

Adding the initiative which is under their “Wanangwa wane” project aims at equipping youths with information on SRHS and dispelling myths and misconception of family planning methods and HIV and AIDS testing.

“We want to see youths and communities start embracing family planning services and HIV testing and not see it as a taboo to go for this services as it is important to the health of communities,” Mhango said.

The outreach clinics was spiced up with traditional dances, drama and music.

