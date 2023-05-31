Karonga’s HYCF donates reusable sanitary pads to five primary schools



By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-As the world commemorates world mentrual hygiene day this week, Helping Your Community Forum (HYCF) on Monday, May 29, 2023 donated reusable sanitary pads to 66 standard five to seven primary school learners at Lupembe primary school in Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga district to reduce absenteeism during mensis.

In an interview, the organisation’s Germany based ambassador Sabrina Buesing said the initiative is aimed at assisting vulnerable girls who cannot afford to buy sanitary pads not to miss classes.

She said: “We carried a snap survey that revealed that most girls were missing classes during mensis due to lack of sanitary pads. So, we decided to come in with these reusable sanitary pads to bridge that gap.

“So far, we have donated to about 672 girls in six schools of Lupembe, Chisalankhanga, Ngosi, Nthola, Mwenilondo primary and community day secondary”.

In an interview, a standard seven learner at the school, Tyness Kayuni hailed HYCF for the donation, saying missing classes during menstrual periods will be history.

“The set of the reusable sanitary pads is a boost to our school attendance and performance in class. Our parents could not afford to buy us these materials,” she said.

On his part, Lupembe primary school headteacher Newby Mwamkangama while thanking HYCF for the gesture said the remaining challenge now is change room for the girls.

“We are grateful for the donation which will enable adolescent girls not to miss classes during mensis. However, while I thank the organisation for the donation, let me appeal to well wishers to construct a change room to be used by these girls during mensis,” he said.

In an interview, HYCF founder David Ghambi said his organisation is committed to supporting government’s initiative of making education equitable and inclusive to all.

He said: “Our aim is to make sure that everyone has an equal footing when it comes to education. We noted that most of the times girls and boys are not at par when it comes to missing lessons during mensis.

“So, through this gesture, we hope to zero in and provide a rare opportunity to girls who cannot manage to get sanitary pads so that they don’t miss anything”.

Ghambi further said his organisation is ready to construct a change room as long as the community provides 20 percent of the building materials such as bricks and sand.

