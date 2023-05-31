Chipiku League: Kamba bitter with CRFA, lose points to Silver

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The area 23 based Chipiku Premier Division League outfit Kamba FC has shown dissatisfaction on how Central Region football governing body handled their venue issue which has resulted them to lose 3 points to Silver Strikers RSV FC over the weekend.

Louis Kutchomoza General Secretary for the club revealed on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 that as a club they are dismayed with CRFA on the decision they made to award Silver Strikers Reserve FC points.

“Before the league commenced the ground was inspected by CRFA and we were told areas to maintain. During Division One we used the same pitch and against Kamuzu Barracks Reserve FC in the Premier Division”,

“We were surprised to learn that the game has been moved to Kamuzu Barracks ground. This came up after Silver team manager called us asking for the change of the venue to BNS of which we denied as the home team.

“Silver wrote CRFA complaining about the Kaliyeka pitch and to our surprise, the fixture venue was revised. To us it was like CFRA was being driven by the interests of one team Silver Reserve FC. They inspected the pitch after Silver had written them a letter that we believe if our counterpart did not complain we could have been still using the Kaliyeka ground “, Kutchomoza bemoaned.

When asked about the alternative venue as they are also not happy playing at Kamuzu Barracks ground, the General Secretary mentioned about Chipasula ground.

The Public Relations Officer for CRFA Kondwani Kandiado said, they revised fixtures after receiving many complaints about the pitch from other teams.

“We have been receiving complaints from other teams saying the ground is not in good shape to be hosting premier league games hence our competitions committee inspected the said venue and found that indeed the pitch was not fit”,

“We communicated to teams that the venue of the game has been changed to Kamuzu Barracks.To our dismay we learnt that Kamba did not show up and the points were awarded to the visitors per the rules and regulations of the game.The pitch has to be renovated before being used for the safety of players hence Kamba FC had to tell us of their alternative venue”, Kandiado said.

Kamba FC who have been just promoted in the second tier from the first division in the central region, are anchoring group B with a point from 4 games.

Silver Strikers Reserve FC are on the summit of the group with 12 points from same number of games.

LUANAR FC are second in the group with 9 points.

This coming weekend Kamba FC will be on the road to Ntcheu district to play Mangoni Warriors FC who are third in the group with 7 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

