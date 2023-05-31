Malawi CSOs up with social protection monitoring programs

LILONGWE (MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil Society Social Protection Network has launched a platform aimed at monitoring government social programs.

The network which complies over 50 civil rights groups will act as an umbrella amplifying the voice of the voiceless in making sure that government resources on social programs is accounted for.

Launching the network on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Director for poverty Reduction and social protection, Patricia Zimpita said the network will help government to raise awareness on social protection programs.

In his remarks , Chairperson for the Network, Kinnear Mlowoka said following Cyclone Freddy effects on resource management the CSOs comes up with the network which will play a role in oversighting management of government social programs including Cash transfers.

International Labour Organization , Technical Officer, Patience Matandiko the network will assist the participation of CSos role on implemention of government projects.

Matandiko said their organization will be providing financial and technical support.

