Freeing Bakili Muluzi won’t give Reverend Chakwera second term

By Falles Kamanga

I got a call on Monday, May 29, 2023 asking for my reservations on President Lazarus Chakwera freeing Bakili Muluzi from all the charges he was answering in relation to the alleged abuse of public funds amount to MK1.7 billion and any impact it may bring to geopolitics, and if possibly this will mean parts of the Eastern and Southern regions leaning towards Chakwera administration in the next presidential elections, come 2025.

This what I had to say; freeing Muluzi Snr from all corruption charges that’s fine and good but this does not mean Chakwera will win any sympathy vote in some parts of the Eastern and Southern regions.

Politics of big men or stalwarts is no longer relevant in this populist generation. People will only support Chakwera if he walk the talk in terms of his campaign promises.

Malawians will take Chakwera serious if keeps fertilizer price at K4,495. Malawians will take Chakwera serious if incorporate every region when recruiting youths in the police service not what has happened this year hearing rumours that almost 80% of the new recruits are from Central region. Chakwera will make peace with Malawians if he refunds K30,000s meant for AIP he stole from poor farmers across the country last year. Chakwera will make peace with young people in the country by creating employment not courting former presidents. Chakwera will make peace with people in the Eastern region if he fair distribute AIP. Last year number of fertilizer that was allocated to Lilongwe West was equivalent to fertilizer that was allocated to all districts in the eastern region ( Zomba, Balaka, Machinga and Mangochi). Chakwera must remember that he promised youths in the country and particularly in the eastern region that his government will be providing passports at K14,000. Up to now nothing to this promise has come true and worst still, printing of passports stopped way back. The only way he can make peace with Malawians is walking the talking on this promise than thinking that courting former presidents will influence poor masses to lean towards them. Chakwera will only make peace with young Malawians if he provide driving license at K14,000. No more fake handshakes of peace will convince people to vote for him. Chakwera will only make peace with Malawians if he brings back public works programme which helped in making sure that our community roads were clean and had drainage and also providing something to the masses who were working on these roads. Chakwera will only make peace with entrepreneurs in the country by making sure that there is availability of forex, tax regime is favourable and that regardless of political affiliation everyone has access to government business.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor

