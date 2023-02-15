Chizuma still under yoke as court grants state’s future prosecution

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Despite President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government dropping charges against embattled Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma on January 2022 leaked audio, court has granted state to prosecute her in future.

This follows the state plea to the court that it has not to bared from prosecuting Chizuma in future.

In court order for discontinuance of case under section 77 as read with section 81 of the criminal procedure and evidence code dated February 11, 2023, it has been revealed that in its submitted certificate of discontinuance of Martha Chizuma’s case, the state indicated and pleaded to court that while it is discontinuing Chizuma’s charges, it (the state) might bring the changes later in future against Chizuma’s, therefore the court mustn’t completely bar the state from such.

Chizuma not yet out of hook

The plea was therefore granted by court.

This means Martha Chizuma is under a yoke.

However, despite that Chizuma has been challenged not to give any excuses for failing to deliver at ACB.

