FDH Bank partners Luanar in environmental conservation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank Plc has partnered the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) in the Be Green Smart Campaign by donating 10, 000 tree seedlings.

The campaign, which aims at planting one million trees by 2024, has seen FDH Bank donating tree seedlings to various institutions including Luanar, Farmers Union and others.

Speaking on Tuesday, when the Bank handed over the seedlings, FDH head of corporate and institutional banking, Mary Jussab said partnering the institution is one way achieving their goal of planting 1 million trees.

“FDH Bank Plc committed to plant 1 million trees by 2024 and we are driving this agenda through our staff, customers and stakeholders through various initiatives in alignment with the Malawi 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, more specifically goals 3, 6, 11, 13, 14 and 17.

“FDH Bank Plc recognizes the importance of a green environment and as a responsible corporate citizen we continually reinforce our commitment to champion a sustainable and resilient green environment that will foster the development of the country and nurture it against various environmental and economic forces ie Climate Change.

“We applaud Luanar for their commitment to a pro-green environment and we further encourage management and students alike to not relent in these efforts. Championing a sustainable environment is key to a sustainable future for all, a progressive economy and for our wellbeing.

Dean of the Faculty of Natural Resources at Luanar, Daniel Sikawa said the tree seedlings will help restore the ecosystem at Bunda campus and surrounding communities.

“The donation is in line with UN declaration of decade of ecosystem restoration and also in line to support enable No 7 in the Malawi Vision 2063 which hinges on sustainable environment and this will then support Pillar no 1 of agricultural productivity and commercialization in the Malawi vision 2063.

“LUANAR pledges to take care of the seedlings and ensure excellent survival and the planting exercise will be done with communities surrounding LUANAR as part of community outreach to inculcate in the community the spirit of replacing trees and tree management,” he said.

By this year, the Bank has partnered with Egenco, Blantyre Water Board, Mzuzu City Council, Mzuzu University, Catholic Men’s Organisation, Chileka Lions Club, CADECOM, FUM and Zomba City Council, among others.

