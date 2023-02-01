Community inclusion vital in fighting malnutrition

By Horace Tebulo



DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-Officials at Dedza District Council say they are impressed with commitment displayed by community structures in fighting malnutrition.

Dedza council’s Principal Nutrition HIV and AIDS Officer (PNHAO) Lottie Makina made the sentiments after monitoring kick-start of the UNICEF funded Living Schools Program being implemented at Mtemwende, Mapuyu and Fumbwa in the district.

He said communities around the three schools have welcomed the initiative, a development he believes will yield positive results from the project.

“This is a good start as communities seem to be familiar with the project and am happy that there is interest from the learners and community members at all the three schools,” said Makina.

In his remarks, Mtemwende Primary School Headteacher Bakali Daison said his school has intensified learner’s participation in taking care of trees and orchard.

“We involve our learners to take care of trees as well as the school fruit garden so as to enhance ownership of the project,” said Daison.

The aim of the program is to promote nutrition and sustainable Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in schools through productive environments.

The council has currently received MK27 million to help in the implementation of activities of the program.

The year long project will among others see the targeted schools plant trees and own fruit gardens.

