Innobuild for quality health service delivery

By Phillip Pasula

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Innobuild Limited has come out to recognise the good work that health workers do in the country by pumping in MK5 million for awarding districts that will be rated best in providing health services this year.

Chief Executive Officer for Innobuild, Jonathan Billy Chiotha, said the rationale behind this idea is to motivate the workforce in the health sector which operates under difficult conditions.

“We have been in service for seven years and it is Malawians who have made us grow. We recognise that most of our customers get medical aid from public health facilities. This is a thank you to our health workers to motivate them in the work they do.

“Our expectation is that through this initiative, public health workers will feel recognised by Malawians. We also hope they will engage an extra gear to serve Malawians with diligence,” explained Chiotha.

Chairperson for Health Services Managers Network (Hesnet), Dr Henry Chibowa, hailed the initiative saying health workers are often not recognised although they contribute a lot to the country.

“This award will help so much in terms of motivating the health workers on the ground. There is a lot of work that is done in the health sector but these are not recognised and rewarded accordingly.

“What Innobuild has done should serve as a wakeup call to the rest of the private sector to have that heart to support this initiative as Innobuild has done,” he said.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer for Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA), Hadrod Mkandawire, said the award will help the local authorities to improve their performance in terms of service delivery.

“Where there is competition, everyone would strive to be a winner. If you look at GESD programme for example, where councils are awarded because of performance, councils have improved greatly in terms of finance management and project management. This one too is going to be an incentive to health workers,” remarked Mkandawire.

