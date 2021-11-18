By Lusekero Mhango, Citizen Journalist

Karonga District Council (KDC) has lamented the continued tendency by its district residents of not paying ground rates a situation which they say it’s compromising efforts of service delivery.

The call follows revelation that the KDC is owed over K200 million on unpaid ground rates by its district residents.

In an interview Karonga District Commissioner Paul Kalilombe, attributed the continued defaulting down to people’s attitudes as they believe that everything should be free saying as a result of non-payment of the ground rates the council was failing to provide essential services to the people of the district.

“Paying of ground rates helps the council raise funds in order to deliver various services and development for its residents but we have challenges like our drainage system around our town and a lack of street lights due to lacking financial support,” he articulated.

Never the less Kalilombe, expressed optimism that issues of defaulting on ground rates by its residents will be a thing of the past following positive feedback from the citizenry.

However one of the residents Biatrice Mweba, hit out at the council for failing to deliver services to its residents despite most residents paying the ground rates.

“Why should we continue paying rates to the council when there is no sign of development on the ground from the council so where do these moneys go,” she questioned.

Concurring with Mweba another resident Freeman Kaponda, said lack of transparency and accountability from the KDC on how the resources are spent is a major contributing factor on why residents are defaulting on paying ground rates.

He observed, that if the council is to realise its objectives of delivering services for its residents there is need for transparency from them.

