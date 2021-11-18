By Loness Gwazanga

BLANTYRE-(MANA)-Campaign for Health Education, Sanitation and Hygiene (CAHESH) is set to conduct ‘Invest my future’ quiz competition that will benefit over five million primary school as well as 400 thousand secondary school learners across the country.

CAHESH executive director McDonald Kaluwa told journalists in Blantyre that the quiz aims at providing a learning and knowledge sharing platform among school going children.

Kaluwa said the project will be aired on both Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) television as well as radio for ten weeks once everything is in order.

“The quiz will involve one Blantyre Urban Zone of Zingwangwa with a selection of six primary schools. The essence of the quiz is to share knowledge and provide a platform where pupils and students realize their value and aim to attain their full potential,” explained Kaluwa.

Through this platform, the executive director additionally said “The quiz will instill discipline and build character and behavioral change skills among learners and that it will help promote awareness of life skills, Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR)”.

In her remarks, District Education Manager for Blantyre Urban, Anita Kaliu said she was happy that her district was a pioneer of the project, hence hoped it would make a positive difference.

“Education is the most important investment a country can make in its people and its future. Education inculcates knowledge and empowers a person to participate in the development of a country, therefore the project will make a difference in the district,” she said.

One of the quiz financers, Della Kulemeka of Nditha Rehabilitation and Assessment Therapy Center as well as Workforce Recruitment Services said she was glad to be associated with the project as she is always passionate in issues to do with children and women.

Kulemeka then urged CAHESH to consider taking the quiz competition beyond Blantyre so that more children are engaged as they have a lot to share if their future is to become brighter.

Winners to the will go home with a trophy, 20 text books as well as medals. First runners up will go away with two footballs and netballs respectively and medals while second runners up pocket 20 text books and medals.

Other sponsors include MPK Frieght, Water for People, Kingfisher Insurance Brokers as well as Craft House.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...