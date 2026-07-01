MALAWI STUDENTS UNITED – PETITION DELIVERY ONE VOICE • ONE NATION • ONE FUTURE

WHY WE’RE DOING THIS?



We’re standing up against unfair tuition fee hikes. EDUCATION IS A RIGHT, NOT A PRIVILEGE. We demand the reduction of university tuition fees so every Malawian can access quality education.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Friday, 3 July 2026

Time: 8:00 AM sharp

Meeting Point: Botanic Gardens, Lilongwe

PETITION DROP-OFF POINTS

We will peacefully deliver our petition to:

Ministry of Education Parliament The Chancellor – The President

IMPORTANT NOTES

This is STRICTLY PEACEFUL. We’ll have authorities + police present for everyone’s safety

Press invited: All media houses are welcome to cover the event

Zero tolerance for vandalism. We are here PEACEFULLY. LEGALLY. TOGETHER.

SUPPORT THE MOVEMENT*

To ensure this petition process is conducted professionally and effectively, we are kindly requesting a minimum contribution of K300 per person. This will cover media coverage, coordination with relevant authorities, materials and live media coverage of the event using our Facebook page. Every contribution counts. Let’s invest in our education and our future.

Contact to contribute: 0988 114 909/0999674860

For screenshot send on wap to 0991825317 (screenshots only)

Changes may apply — follow this channel for updates. 🙏 We will begin this peaceful petition with a prayer and conclude with a prayer, asking for wisdom, peace, and unity throughout the entire process.

EDUCATE. UNITE. TRANSFORM MALAWI.