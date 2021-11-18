By Paul Nsomba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Pastors graduating a six year Bible study course at Bible Baptist Church institution in Lilongwe have expressed their commitment to preach the word of God to the Masses.

They have pledged as church ambassadors to play crucial role in demonstrating the value of knowledge and skills acquired through Evangelism, winning lost souls and those that are facing different challenges in life.

One of the graduates, Jasper Chilumanga Munthali made the assurance during the graduation ceremony which was held at the church headquarters at area 25C in the capital Lilongwe.

Independent Baptist Missionary David Robinson presided over the event.

” We are graduating today and this marks another chapter of life to spread the word of God, the challenges we encountered along the way have strengthen us to become strong flag carriers of the institution as such we assure all people out there that our sole mission remains to preach the gospel and championing the kingdom of God.

“Our performance when executing pastoral work will determine to lobby others to be enrolled at Bible Baptist institution so they also drilled in scriptures,” Munthali articulated.

Pastor Achibald Munthali leader of Bible Baptist Church in Lilongwe area 25 commended graduates for their total commitment of showing hard working spirit and perseverance during the study semesters, describing such characteristics will help them during execution of pastoral works to their respective churches assigned.

“I should express my gratitude over the graduates, thumbs up for making it. The journey commenced in 2016 with a number of students enrolled for the Bible study course but along the way some dropped out of the band wagon for reasons best known to themselves and now a few have graduated, this demonstrate a spirit of resilience by graduates and I should urge others to emulate” pastor Achibald Munthali out lined.

“Our institution is open to church faithfuls from different denominations, such as Catholics, Presbyterians and others including women to come and study the Bible which is the right instrument to help attain salvation,” he adds.



Pastor Munthali who is also a lecture at the institution said the next session of Bible study to commence next year January 2022.

Robinson therefore expressed satisfaction with the management of Bible Baptist Church institution mainly for directly teach the word of God from the Bible.

He further reminded the graduates and the congregants that calling to God ministry is by Him and the institution just provides knowledge and skills to preach gospel.

