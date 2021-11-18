Zodwa Wabantu showing her erotic antics

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The controversial South African entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu has caused a social media stir after she returned to share one of her controversial blueprints retrieved from her erotic bag.

While performing in a club recently, Zodwa who was clearly not wearing any pants opened her goodies widely and gave a full view of what constitutes her femininity while standing atop a giant speaker.

The crowd vastly made up of men enjoyed the rare treat and the perverts amongst them could be seen inserting their fingers down her punani but she could not be bothered.

The entertainer said it boldly that she wishes she could give the crowd her pussy. “I wish I can give you all my Pussy. I tried to make it Rain pussy on all of you,” she captioned the video.

