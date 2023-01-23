COVID-19: China’s ‘exhausted’ doctors and nurses work long hours for reduced pay

BEIJING-(MaraviPost)-Doctors and nurses in some of China’s public hospitals are facing pay cuts or salary delays amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Beijing’s zero-COVID policy over the past three years has exacerbated fiscal strain on some local governments

China’s medical system has been put under pressure by Beijing’s sudden pivot from zero-Covid. Photo: EPA-EFE

Already overwhelmed by the surge of infections after Beijing’s abrupt shift from its zero-COVID policy, doctors and nurses in some Chinese public hospitals are facing pay cuts or salary delays that have hammered morale.

Dr Zhou, a surgeon at a hospital in a large southern city, said he has not been paid for three months following the recent influx of COVID-19 patients.

“The last payment we received was much less than usual,” said Zhou, who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of talking to the media.

Meanwhile Ministry of Finance says more money is being made available, particularly for rural areas where resources are exceedingly stretched thin by coronavirus outbreaks.

Widespread outbreaks amid China’s reopening have overwhelmed hospitals and morgues, while many pharmacies are out of fever and pain medication

