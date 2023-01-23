DPP Administrative Secretary Mphepo single handedly appoints Chiume without central committee approval

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo single handedly appointed Mganda Chiume as Deputy Secretary General-North without Central Executive Committee meeting.

This publication has it on authority that the appointment was made even without consulting party’s President Peter Mutharika.

Both Mutharika and central executive committee members have expressed ignorance on the appointment of Mganda Chiume and other members that have been slotted into the party’s NGC.

Mphepo appoints Mganda

Confusion continues to rock opposition DPP party with only five months left to its elective conference slated to July this year.

There was no immediate comment from DPP spokesperson Shadrec Namalomba as we went to press as his phones went unanswered.

According to this letter of appointment, they are claiming that this appointment were made by Central Executive Committee.

DPP Central Executive Committee is composed of the Party President, Vice Presidents, Secretary General, Treasurer General, Director of Youth and the Director of Women.

Mutharika, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Bright Msaka, Goodall Gondwe, Grezeda Jeffrey, Jappie Mhango are part of the central committee but never had a meeting recently to make appointments.

