Creck’s patron Apostle Kawinga for disciplined players

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The patron for the TNM Super league outfit, Creck Sporting Club Apostle Clifford Kawinga has preached discipline amongst players as they head for the Christmas and new year festival.

Kawinga made the call on Saturday, 20 December 2024 at the Lilongwe’s Golden Peacock during the dinner which he organized for the team as a token of appreciation for the great heights the team excelled during their maiden year playing in the elite league.

Rookies Creck Sporting Club who got promoted into the elite league last season from the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) Chipiku Premier division league brought stiff competition in the league as sometimes they occupied position one and remained in the top four for the good part of the season.

However, Creck slipped off and finished on position six and qualifies to the next year’s edition of the Airtel Top 8.

Speaking to the gathering, Kawinga emphasized discipline amongst players as they go for off season and during the Christmas, New year eve.

“It was not an easy journey in the league as it was our first year playing elite football and to some players it was also their maiden year playing at highest level.

“We believe that with tough games they have gone through they have gained experience now hence this celebration today as a token of appreciation.

Club’s captain Hadji Wali hailed the patron for unwavering support and promised to deliver beyond what they have achieved this season.

During the dinner, Kawinga gave all players Christmas and new year gift of MK300,000 each while the two coaches McDonald Mtetemera and Joseph Kamwendo received MK500,000 each.

The leader of Salvation for all Ministries also awarded the best performers with MK200,000 each as follows;

Defender Talandira Chigaula dominated the awards, scooping two as the best defender and player of the season, most improved defender accolade went to the team’s captain, Hadji Wali, Hardy Ng’andu won the most Valuable Player (MVP).

George Chaomba scooped the golden boot award while goalkeeper, Emmance Nyirenda won the best penalty stopper.

The awards also involved the technical and executive as Frankie Kalilombe won the most dedicated technical member while the club’s general secretary, Aaron K. Mtaya won the most dedicated Executive Board member.

It was also disclosed that the team will regroup for pre-season preparations in the first week of February 2025.

Kawinga also told the gathering that the club has parted ways with head coach McDonald Mtetemera on mutual agreement.

“Indeed head Coach McDonald Mtetemera wrote us a resignation letter and we accepted it. He is going but not forever as we still need his services. He is the one who started stirring up the dreams of the team to reach where it is now”, added Kawinga.