CRFA FDH Cup kicks off: Mkanda Youth vows to surpass Extreme’ records

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The 2023 Central Region FDH Bank Cup preliminary round kicks off today Wednesday May 10, with four fascinating fixtures to the people’s disposal.

The Area 49 based side Leyman Panthers FC have chances to use the FDH Bank Pakhomo as they host Mkanda Youth FC at Dzenza Secondary School ground from 14:30hours.

However, the Mchinji based side Mkanda said they are coming into the Capital with full force to win the match as they are looking forward to proceed to the next round of the competition.

Head coach of the club Cosmas Majawa said, time has come for his team to start on a high note in the prestigious cup whilst avoiding early exit as it was the case in the previous edition.

“This year we have prepared well for the cup, last year we didn’t perform to the expectation, the preparations have been so good and we have prepared the boys both physically and mentally. We are upbeat of surpassing Extreme’ record of reaching the semifinals”, Says Majawa.

His counterpart Atanazius Jabulani for Leyman Panthers FC says he anticipate a tough match against Mkanda Youth FC as his boys are ready to challenge the task.

“Last edition we qualified to the 2nd preliminary round but failed to reach the last of 32.It will be a difficult game against Mkanda but we are upbeat of getting the desired result”, Jabulani said.

The other fixtures on Wednesday, Ngolowindo FC host TN Stars FC at Salima LEA ground, the Mvera based Soldiers Support Battalion FC starts the campaign against rookies Mangoni Warriors FC at Support ground while Kawinga FC who have started the 2023 Chipiku Stores Premier division league on high note host Simbi FC at Kamuzu Barracks ground.

Registering on FDH Bank #525# E-Wallet in the central will continue on Thursday,Mchinji Strikers FC host the flying Lions of Airborne Rangers FC at Kamwendo Model ground,rookies Carotyte FC entertain fellow rookies Kamba FC at Salima LEA ground, Villa FC against Santhe ADMARC FC at Bua CDSS ground and the big one Kamuzu Barracks RSV FC versus St. Gabriel Zitha FC.

After the 1st and 2nd preliminary rounds in all the three regions, the best 16 teams will join the 16 Superleague teams on a national level.

In 2022 edition Extreme FC, Kamuzu Barracks RSV FC, Airborne Rangers FC, Kawinga FC and Ngwanje FC qualified from the Central region.

Extreme FC however, produced a sparkling performance as they reached up to the semifinals and were knocked out by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC 2-1 at Kamuzu Stadium.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC dated their senior team in the final and were beaten 3-1.